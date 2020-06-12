Lawmakers, FBI working to track down items looted during protests

Washington-DC

by: Nexstar and Anna Wiernicki

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — Businesses in many cities around the country are picking up the pieces, quite literally, after a number of peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd turned violent. 

Looters broke windows and stole merchandise – leaving hundreds of thousands of dollars-worth of damage and stolen goods.

Lawmakers like Texas Republicans Michael McCaul and John Cornyn quickly condemned the destructive behavior.

“The violence is unacceptable,” said Cornyn. “Many of these small businesses, many of them in minority neighborhoods, were struggling to survive, they have been burned to the ground or otherwise looted or damaged

Cornyn says for businesses to get justice, the people responsible need to be tracked down and prosecuted.

FBI director Christopher Wray says agents are working with local law enforcement to comb through videos and images hoping to identify the looters, who may be trying to re-sell the stolen items online.

Already, companies like Amazon and eBay are working to detect stolen goods on their sites.

The FBI says every tip is helpful and can be submitted through the FBI’s website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Mandan Flickertails Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Flickertails Baseball"

Bismarck Larks Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks Baseball"

Thursday, June 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, June 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Care19 Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Care19 Update"

Sharing COVID-19 Data

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sharing COVID-19 Data"

Talkings to Kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Talkings to Kids"

Mosquito Spraying

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mosquito Spraying"

Wild Animals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wild Animals"

Citizens Academy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Citizens Academy"

Business Liability

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Liability"

Manna Back Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manna Back Open"

Food Access

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Access"

WIC Changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIC Changes"

Summer Meal Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Meal Program"

Waterfall Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterfall Project"

CHI Online Fundraisers

Thumbnail for the video titled "CHI Online Fundraisers"

New Dispatch Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Dispatch Center"

Clinic Moved

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clinic Moved"

Standoff in Belcourt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Standoff in Belcourt"

Clothing Giveaway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clothing Giveaway"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge