Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 6

Lawmakers focused on military safety overseas following Iran’s missile attack

Washington-DC

by: Morgan Wright

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — While President Donald Trump remains focused on preventing a war with Iran following the nation’s attack on two airbases housing U.S. troops in Iraq, lawmakers are turning their attention to the safety of the soldiers deployed overseas.

Trump addressed the nation Wednesday nearly a day after Iran fired missiles at the Al Asad and Erbil airbases, saying while his administration won’t retaliate with another airstrike, they will punish Iran with economic sanctions.

“These powerful sanctions will remain until Iran changes its behavior,” Trump said.

Trump said he wants peace in the region, but won’t allow Iran to continue down the path of violence.

“Your campaign of terror, murder, mayhem will not be tolerated any longer.  It will not be allowed to go forward,” Trump said.

Trump’s calls for peace did little to quell concerns on Capitol Hill, with some lawmakers wanting answers to military safety as the U.S. deploys thousands of additional troops to the region.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, believes Trump is not sharing enough information with lawmakers.

“How many more is it going to be?” Schumer questioned. “How long will they remain abroad? What is their objective? How will we assure their safety?”

Congressman Brian Higgins, D-New York, said additional planning needs to be completed to ensure military safety.

“Before going after Qassem Soleimani, the 5,200 soldiers still stuck in Iraq should’ve been evacuated and out of harm’s way, but they weren’t,” Higgins said.

While no U.S. troops were injured in Tuesday’s attack, Higgins said history shows future casualties are likely while tensions remain high in the Middle East.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Feed Issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feed Issues"

Mandan Construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Construction"

Wanted Murder Suspect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wanted Murder Suspect"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Balancing Goat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Balancing Goat"

Cold Weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cold Weather"

Logan Co Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Logan Co Crash"

The Australian Fires Put Into Perspective

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Australian Fires Put Into Perspective"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast"

Megha

Thumbnail for the video titled "Megha"

Winter White Party

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter White Party"

Wednesday Forecast: Scattered Snow & Strong Wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Scattered Snow & Strong Wind"

Turtle Lake Senate Youth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Turtle Lake Senate Youth"

HS Basketball Jan. 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Basketball Jan. 7"

Boys HS Hockey Jan. 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Hockey Jan. 7"

Williams Co Flu

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williams Co Flu"

Blood Drives

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blood Drives"

Century HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century HS Bball"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge