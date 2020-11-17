Lawmakers grill Zuckerberg, Dorsey on election-related censoring

Washington-DC

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — U.S. senators grilled the leaders of Facebook and Twitter on Capitol Hill on Tuesday about their promise to fight misinformation related to the election.

Many Democrats and Republicans are in rare agreement that social media companies need new rules on how to operate — and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg agrees.

“I believe we are well overdue to update the rules for the internet,” he said.

Lawmakers specifically questioned whether regulations should address how social media companies handle users’ privacy and personal data, prevent social media addiction and handle elections.

The leaders of Facebook and Twitter said Tuesday they took unprecedented steps this year to fight election misinformation. Their policies often resulted in flags on President Donald Trump’s own posts.

“Do you believe that label goes far enough to prevent the tweet’s harms when the tweet is still visible and not accurate?” asked Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA).

“I do because it’s not just the surface-level label,” answered Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. “It points to a collection of news articles; of information and conversation.”

While Democrats question whether that is enough, Republicans like Utah Senator Mike Lee say social media platforms have taken their policies too far.

“There are instances in which your platforms are taking a very distinctively partisan approach and not a neutral one,” Lee said.

Both CEOs admitted their companies have mistakenly flagged or blocked content or users. While lawmakers say more regulations are needed, they also worry about whether government involvement could also create new problems.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Tuesday, November 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast

Dr. LeBeau announces new COVID unit

Club Sports

Donate For A Donut

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/17

Thanksgiving Break

City Hall

Hunter Donations

Cattle Truck

After the Whistle: Linton-HMB State Championship

After the Whistle: Langdon-Edmore-Munich State Championship

ATW: Class AA Championship Wrap Up

ATW: Class AAA Championship Wrap Up

Tuesday's Forecast: The warming trend continues

Black Friday Shopping

NDC NOV 17

Dickinson Trinity Volleyball

Our Redeemer's Volleyball

Legislators Ask for Change

Let them play protest

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss