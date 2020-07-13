Lawmakers hope other teams will follow Redskins’ lead

Washington-DC

by: Trevor Shirley

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — After years of controversy, the Washington Redskins made it official Monday: that name will no longer be used.

The NFL team hasn’t said what the new name might be, but some lawmakers want other teams to follow suit.

Maryland Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin said it’s past time for the Washington Redskins to come up with a new name.

“I’ve been a fan of this team since I was a little boy,” Raskin said. “I’ve gotten increasingly uncomfortable being a fan.”

As a representative of the state where the team plays, he said the name is a distraction.

“Because that name is inextricably an affront, an insult to Native Americans,” Raskin said.

Now, Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown hopes the Cleveland Indians make a change, too.

“Cleveland had a very successful Negro leagues franchise when baseball was all white,” Brown said.

Brown said that team, the Cleveland Buckeyes, made strides for African American players.

“And I think you pick a name based on that tradition,” he added.

A spokeswoman for Ohio’s other senator, Republican Rob Portman, said changing a name is “ultimately a decision that the team will make” after engaging with the community.

Last week, President Donald Trump accused both the Redskins and the Indians of caving to political correctness.

Monday, White House Press Secretary Kaleigh McEnany said the president thinks Native Americans don’t want the names to change.

“He says that he believes that the Native American community would be very angry at this,” she said.

But Raskin said the president doesn’t get the country’s current mood.

“I don’t know that the president can really understand the insult when he calls Elizabeth Warren ‘Pocahontas,’” Raskin said.

The Redskins haven’t said what the team’s new name or logo will be.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast /13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast /13"

Raising North Dakota: Hope & healing for traumatized children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raising North Dakota: Hope & healing for traumatized children"

"Heroes on the Green" Fundraising Event for DCAC

Thumbnail for the video titled ""Heroes on the Green" Fundraising Event for DCAC"

Monday's forecast: A few storms with cooler temps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's forecast: A few storms with cooler temps"

NDC 13

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC 13"

College baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Top plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top plays"

Health Freedom demonstration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Health Freedom demonstration"

Call for change

Thumbnail for the video titled "Call for change"

ND housing market

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND housing market"

Robert One Minute 7-12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 7-12"

A certain type of medicine may increase your risk of getting COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "A certain type of medicine may increase your risk of getting COVID-19"

Discussing differences with your kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Discussing differences with your kids"

COVID-19 ND Watch 7-12

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 ND Watch 7-12"

College Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Baseball"

Capital City Invite

Thumbnail for the video titled "Capital City Invite"

Nodak Speedway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nodak Speedway"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 7-11-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 7-11-20"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss