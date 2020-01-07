Lawmakers look to prevent any military escalation with Iran

Washington-DC

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – Democrats in Congress are hoping to use legislative tools to prevent any military escalation with Iran.

“We need to take steps to make sure the congressional prerogative of declaring a war, or not authorizing war is maintained by the Congress,” Representative Adam Schiff, D-California, said. 

Adam Schiff, Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, says Democrats will roll out a war powers resolution for a vote later this week.

He says it’ll be an effective tool for limiting President Trump’s military action toward Iran.

“It sends an important message, and we have to use the tools we have,” Schiff said. 

Speaker Nancy Pelosi first announced the war powers resolution earlier in the week. 

While that’s gotten most of the attention, there are other measures that Democrats are taking to limit the White House’s military options.

“The amendment would’ve prohibited what we just saw in Iran,” Representative Ro Khanna, D-California, said. 

Congressman Ro Khanna is planning to reintroduce his measure prohibiting funding for any offensive attack on Iran.

“The reason the Pentagon fought that tooth and nail is they were obviously planning something at some time. It was a mistake for us to give them that blank check,” Khanna said. 

“It’s the right decision, we got it right,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

Despite Congressional criticism for the strike, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo continued to defend it Tuesday.

“The president had an entirely legal, appropriate and a basis,” Pompeo said.

Still, congressional Democrats aim to reaffirm their authority as the governmental branch with the constitutional power to declare war.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Century HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century HS Bball"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Open Court Records

Thumbnail for the video titled "Open Court Records"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/7"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Water Map

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water Map"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/7"

B52s

Thumbnail for the video titled "B52s"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/7"

Tuesday: Cooler & Partly Sunny

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday: Cooler & Partly Sunny"

BHS Business

Thumbnail for the video titled "BHS Business"

Mandan vs Minot girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan vs Minot girls basketball"

Standing Rock Search

Thumbnail for the video titled "Standing Rock Search"

Refugee Meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Refugee Meeting"

Ice Jam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Jam"

Beulah HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah HS Basketball"

Flasher HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flasher HS Basketball"

Monday, January 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, January 6th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

St. Mary's HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's HS Basketball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge