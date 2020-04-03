Lawmakers pressure administration to expand child care services

Washington-DC

by: Basil John

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Some of us can’t stay home; health care workers, first responders, grocery store workers and delivery drivers are some, to name a few.

“These Americans have families and they have children,” Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey said.

Lawmakers like Casey want the Trump Administration to expand options for child care, to help these essential workers.

“There’s no way that you’ll be able to do that job well if you’re worried that your children are not being cared for,” Casey said.

Twenty-two senators have signed a letter asking the Office of Child Care to take immediate steps to expand child care options for essential workers.

“This pandemic, which makes everybody more nervous and anxious, not only about their own health but about the health of their kids, when you compound it, it raises the need,” Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine said.

Kaine says the recent coronavirus relief package included $3.5 billion for a child care development block grant.

“The very workers who we rely on the most are probably the group of people who have the most to be concerned about right now. If we can reduce that concern a little bit by providing resources for child care, then we should do that,” Kaine said.

Senators asked the department what options would be possible, such as using closed head start facilities to offer temporary child care, but they say a decision needs to be made soon.

“We also have to think very creatively not just in regards to the dollars appropriated but also the policy,” Casey said.

The Office of Child Care had no immediate response. The senators want details from the office by April 6.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Communicating with NASA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Communicating with NASA"

Gift Cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gift Cards"

Corornavirus Scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Corornavirus Scams"

Election PAckets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Election PAckets"

Prairie Sky Breads

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prairie Sky Breads"

Thursday, April 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, April 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Truck Drivers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Truck Drivers"

Summer Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Olympics"

Less Pollution

Thumbnail for the video titled "Less Pollution"

Bed Bugs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bed Bugs"

Garrison Public Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Garrison Public Schools"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/2"

Bis Downtowners

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bis Downtowners"

Tiger King Donut

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tiger King Donut"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/2"

Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/2"

BIRD DOG CHAMP

Thumbnail for the video titled "BIRD DOG CHAMP"

Cold & snowy conditions impact most of ND today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cold & snowy conditions impact most of ND today"

Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Track and Field"

Grocery Store

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grocery Store"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge