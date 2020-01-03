Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 6

Lawmakers say U.S. needs to prepare for retaliation from Iran

Washington-DC

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — A day after a U.S. airstrike in Iraq killed Iranian General Qasem Suleimani, lawmakers say the U.S. needs to prepare for retaliation from Iran.

“I think we ought to be very careful here,” said Rep. Ami Bera, D-Calif. “We haven’t given the president authorization to use military force, to take us to war with Iran.” 

Congressman Bera who sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee says the United State’s next move in unclear. 

“I would take the Iranian threats of retaliation seriously,” he said. “This puts us in a very precarious position.”

Both Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and President Trump say the strike on Suleimani was justified. 

They say he was planning imminent attacks on American officials and allies.

“It was the time to take this action to disrupt this plot,” said Secretary of State Pompeo. “The risk of doing nothing was enormous.”

Rep. John Garamendi, D-Calif., serves on the House Armed Services Committee. He says Congress was left in the dark on the decision to kill Suleimani. 

“We certainly do not want, nor is there any authorization for an all-out war against Iran,” Rep. Garamendi said. 

He says most lawmakers want to avoid escalating violence. 

“We have taken specific steps to limit that,” he explains. 

“I don’t think anyone’s itching for an all out conflict with Iran,” said Rep. Doug Lamalfa, R-Calif. “I think over time we can still reach the people inside Iran.”

Republican Rep. Lamalfa favors outreach to help mobilize Iranian citizens unhappy with their country’s leaders but hasn’t ruled out supporting military action. 

“Congress is required to vote on it,” he said. “I’ll be very conscientious on what that vote is going to be.”

The administration plans to brief Congress on the attack early next week. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/3"

Flasher Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flasher Schools"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/3"

Fire Follow-Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire Follow-Up"

How Did 2019 Stack Up To An Average Year?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How Did 2019 Stack Up To An Average Year?"

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 1/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 1/3"

A Warm & Windy Weekend Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Warm & Windy Weekend Ahead"

New Treatment

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Treatment"

furry friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "furry friday"

Kidder County vs Ellendale

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kidder County vs Ellendale"

Ice Jams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Jams"

New Freeze

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Freeze"

Structure Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Structure Fire"

Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Beulah BBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah BBall"

SM Boys BBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "SM Boys BBall"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Winter Firefighting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter Firefighting"

Under 100

Thumbnail for the video titled "Under 100"

Western Woman of the Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Western Woman of the Year"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge