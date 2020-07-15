Lawmakers stalled on coronavirus aid amid push for fall school

Washington-DC

by: Raquel Martin

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — With the school year just weeks away, and the last round of coronavirus relief money running out, many are worried schools aren’t prepared for a safe return.

“We want to get back to in-person instruction safely, but that’s going to require funding,” said, Lindsey Jensen, an 12th grade teacher in Illinois. “Educators are not sacrificial lambs.”

She says the federal government must act to protect teachers and students if they’re to safely return to the classroom.

“This should not be a political issue,” Jensen said.

Jensen says fortunately, her rural district has some money left from the last aid package, but she says larger districts are scrambling

“We need the proper ppe (personal protective equiptment), but you know, some schools, they’re going to require extra buses, extra bus drivers, extra bus routes. Other schools might require more teachers,” Jenson said.

“It’s in the hands of Mitch McConnell and it’s time to get the job done,” Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., said.

Bustos says the fastest way to help cash-strapped schools is for Senate Republicans to vote for the Heroes Act, which passed the House two months ago.

“That would provide another $100 billion for students and schools at a time when resources are desperately needed,” Bustos said.

But Illinois Rep. Rodney Davis says Republicans won’t support the bill.

Davis says Congress must draft a bipartisan bill that can actually become law.

Nexstar asked Davis if there should be a sense of urgency.

“There’s urgency to get something done once we get a chance to see what still needs to be done,” Davis said.

Davis says he wants a package passed this month, but so far, lawmakers seem unable to negotiate an agreement.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Lights and Sirens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lights and Sirens"

STEM Camp

Thumbnail for the video titled "STEM Camp"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/15"

Bridge Moving Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bridge Moving Day"

Williston Construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Construction"

31:8 Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "31:8 Project"

MPS Plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "MPS Plan"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/15"

NDC JULY 15

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC JULY 15"

Wednesday's forecast: Increasing clouds and heat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's forecast: Increasing clouds and heat"

Babe ruth baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe ruth baseball"

NJCAA Announcement

Thumbnail for the video titled "NJCAA Announcement"

Bull Moose Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bull Moose Baseball"

Independent baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Independent baseball"

Lamoureux twins give back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lamoureux twins give back"

Lottery Down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lottery Down"

Fairview ordered to resecure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fairview ordered to resecure"

Tuesday, July 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, July 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/14"

Charitable Gaming Down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charitable Gaming Down"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss