Lawmakers target tech companies in fight against child sex abuse

Washington-DC

New initiatives seek to encourage tech companies to do more

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The Justice Department announced a new initiative aimed at encouraging tech companies to do more to fight online child sex abuse and a bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced a new bill aimed at ensuring they do.

Under current law, online platforms face limited legal responsibility for child pornography posted on their websites.

Lawmakers introduced the “Earn It Act” that would require tech companies to earn that protection. It also calls for the establishment of a commission to measure whether tech companies are meeting certain goals.

“This proposal is really about children who are victims of horrendous cruel abuse,” said Sen. Blumenthal (D-CT). “Nineteen members representative of the industry, child advocates, government officials who will propose those kinds of guidelines.”

The bill faces opposition from some in the tech industry and Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) says the Earn It Act will give the Trump administration control over online speech.

The Justice Department also announced new guidelines on Thursday.

“A set of voluntary principles to ensure platforms and services have the systems they need to combat online sexual exploitation of children,” said U.S. Attorney General William Barr.

The guidelines encourage tech companies to monitor live streams and prevent searches for child pornography.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/5"

colorectal cancer screenings

Thumbnail for the video titled "colorectal cancer screenings"

Eastgate BPS

Thumbnail for the video titled "Eastgate BPS"

Reading Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reading Program"

EMTs Needed

Thumbnail for the video titled "EMTs Needed"

Day of Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Day of Hope"

Ward Tax

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward Tax"

Hand Sanitizer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hand Sanitizer"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Verdict

Thumbnail for the video titled "Verdict"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/5"

Bismarck Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Basketball"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/6"

Thursday Forecast: Decreasing wind and cooler temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Decreasing wind and cooler temperatures"

Childcare in Williston

Thumbnail for the video titled "Childcare in Williston"

Minot Caucus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Caucus"

Bus Cameras

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bus Cameras"

Baesler Exclusive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baesler Exclusive"

Brandi Jude

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brandi Jude"

River Road

Thumbnail for the video titled "River Road"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge