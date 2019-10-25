Lawmakers urge Pelosi to allow vote on trade deal

Washington-DC

by: Raquel Martin

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Lawmakers are urging action on a new North America trade deal.

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, says the House needs to get busy and pass the United States Mexico Canada Agreement.

 The USMCA is the new trade agreement that would replace NAFTA.

“There is no reason to let this drag-on,” Blunt said. “The choice is, do you want to stay in NAFTA the way that it is, or do you want to give your members a chance to vote.”

Blunt says the deal is a clear win for the country, which would open markets and create thousands of farming and manufacturing jobs in his home state.

He says House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is the only obstacle standing in the way of the multi-billion-dollar trade deal.

For weeks, Pelosi has insisted the deal is inching closer to the finish line.

Pelosi says she is still working to ensure the deal is enforceable, but the pressure is mounting from both sides of the aisle.

This week, U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, called on House members to put party politics aside.

“Our farmers have been through enough,” Axne said. “We must answer their call and get this deal done right and without unnecessary delay.”

Thursday, U.S. Rep.  Vicky Hartzler, R-Missouri, penned a letter to Pelosi, urging her to allow a vote on the deal.

“We need to do it sooner than later. It has been a year since the three countries agreed,” Blunt said.

Blunt says if Pelosi doesn’t call a vote before the end of the year, the entire deal could be placed on hold until after the 2020 election.

