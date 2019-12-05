Lawmakers working to protect new parents from losing their jobs

Washington-DC

by: Russell Falcon, Anna Wiernicki, and Nexstar

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — Ivanka Trump says that working parents need to be able to raise their child without the fear of losing their career.

She says parents need permanent protections and is calling on Congress to pass legislation that would improve access to paid family leave.

“People who can afford it the most, are most likely to have access to the leave,” says Trump. “And the people who can afford it the least, and have the least amount of cushion, have the least access.”

On Wednesday, lawmakers introduced a bipartisan bill that would allow new parents to access up to $5,000 in tax credits.

West Virginia Republican Shelley Moore Capito says the bills is the only piece of legislation with a chance of passing.

“This I think is something that is very needed, but also a great way to get this conversation to a point to where we can actually get something across the line,” says Capito.

Ivanka Trump will host lawmakers next week at the White House for the first paid family leave summit.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Twice Blessed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Twice Blessed"

Robot Surgery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robot Surgery"

Teddy Bears

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teddy Bears"

Girls Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Bball"

Boys HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Bball"

Devin Schulz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Devin Schulz"

Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Lincoln Water Line

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Water Line"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

BSC Student

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Student"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

The Weather Forecast Played A Crucial Role In The Surprise Attack On Pearl Harbor.

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Weather Forecast Played A Crucial Role In The Surprise Attack On Pearl Harbor."

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-4"

Zablotney Christmas Lights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zablotney Christmas Lights"

Wednesday Forecast: Sunshine & Warmth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Sunshine & Warmth"

Girls HS Basketball 12.3.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball 12.3.19"

High School Hockey 12.3.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey 12.3.19"

Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Basketball"

Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrestling"

Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge