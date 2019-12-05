Legal scholars testify as impeachment probe continues

Washington-DC

by: Morgan Wright

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump began a new chapter Wednesday as the House Judiciary Committee heard from four legal experts to determine if the evidence presented by the House Intelligence Committee is in line with the Constitution’s interpretation of the term “impeachment” itself.

Heated exchanges began soon after the House Judiciary Committee gaveled in.

Despite several objections, Chairman of the Committee Congressman Jerry Nadler, D-New York, pressed on.

“Never before has a president engaged in a course of conduct that included all of the acts that most concerned the framers,” he said.

Congressman Doug Collins, R-Georgia, labeled the hearing as a sham.

“That the founding fathers would’ve found President Trump guilty is just simply malpractice with these facts before us,” he said.

Legal scholars testified whether or not the evidence against Trump fits the Constitution’s framework on impeachment.

“I do not think we have ever seen before a president who has doubled down on violating his oath,” Professor Pamela Karlan said.

“Evidence clearly constitutes impeachable high crimes and misdemeanors under the constitution,” Professor Noah Feldman said.

But Professor Jonathan Turley argues this will be the narrowest impeachment in history.

“I believe this impeachment not only fails to satisfy the standard of past impeachments but would create a dangerous precedent for future impeachments,” he said.

Regardless, Nadler said the facts before lawmakers are clear — and it’s up to the House Judiciary Committee to determine if there’s ground to stand on with impeachment.

“If it is true that President Trump has committed an impeachable offense or multiple impeachable offenses, then we must move swiftly to do our duty and charge him accordingly,” Nadler said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robot Surgery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robot Surgery"

Teddy Bears

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teddy Bears"

Girls Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Bball"

Boys HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Bball"

Devin Schulz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Devin Schulz"

Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Lincoln Water Line

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Water Line"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

BSC Student

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Student"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

The Weather Forecast Played A Crucial Role In The Surprise Attack On Pearl Harbor.

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Weather Forecast Played A Crucial Role In The Surprise Attack On Pearl Harbor."

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-4"

Zablotney Christmas Lights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zablotney Christmas Lights"

Wednesday Forecast: Sunshine & Warmth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Sunshine & Warmth"

Girls HS Basketball 12.3.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball 12.3.19"

High School Hockey 12.3.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey 12.3.19"

Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Basketball"

Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrestling"

Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Singing Dispatcher

Thumbnail for the video titled "Singing Dispatcher"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge