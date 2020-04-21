Living with food allergies during a pandemic

Washington-DC

Shortages at grocery stores can spell trouble for people who can't make food substitutions

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — A group dedicated to food allergy research and education has tips to help people with allergies navigate through food shortages brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. 

Shortages at grocery stores are forcing Americans to get creative with their meals but those who suffer from food allergies don’t have the same flexibility.

“Food allergy families already have a level of anxiety—it’s never an easy process,” said Lisa Gable, the CEO of the group Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE)

Grocery delivery services are popular as people practice social distancing to slow the spread of the virus but sometimes those services substitute items—creating risks for some customers. 

But there are ways people can help one another. 

“When people are in the grocery store and they’re making choices and if they don’t, for example, have a dairy allergy we’re hoping that they’ll leave things like those optional soy milks or almond milks,” said Gable. 

People can ask a manger at a store or food bank to hold items that are safe for them to consume, according to FARE. 

An allergic reaction often means a trip to the emergency room but with COVID-19 adding new risks, FARE’s Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Tom Casale on Tuesday issued new recommendations to help avoid an ER visit. 

“Inject epinephrine then call for help from a neighbor, or someone else, where you could be by the front door—unlock it—so if you did have a severe reaction someone else could still activate the emergency medical system,” Casale advised. He recommends talking to your doctor before taking these steps.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Frontline Workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frontline Workers"

Gathering Space

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gathering Space"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/21"

Tuesday forecast: from snow to 70s all in the same days

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday forecast: from snow to 70s all in the same days"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/21"

Scranton Schools Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scranton Schools Ahead"

MAFB Welcome Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAFB Welcome Home"

Beulah Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah Softball"

Bismarck Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Softball"

Lincoln Marathon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Marathon"

Monday, April 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, April 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Robert Suhr KX News Covid-19 Religion Story 4-20-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News Covid-19 Religion Story 4-20-20"

investigation Complete

Thumbnail for the video titled "investigation Complete"

Minot Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Fire"

Border Separation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Separation"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/20"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/20"

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/20"

Doosan Bobcat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doosan Bobcat"

Hold on to your hat! Today will be windy!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hold on to your hat! Today will be windy!"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge