Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 5

Main Street retail businesses languish; more jobs at risk

Washington-DC

U.S. Chamber of Commerce warns online and curbside sales aren't enough

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce warns online and curbside sales won’t be enough to keep many retail businesses alive. 

“Most businesses say they can only make it a couple of months if they’re in a retail space,” said Neil Bradley, the executive vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. 

Bradley says losing those Main Street businesses means losing more jobs—even when stores do reopen. 

“It’s not going to look like kind of what it did before the pandemic,” he said. “We’re going to have things like occupancy limits.” 

Some of the nation’s top health experts told lawmakers the war against COVID-19 is just beginning and the best way to save the economy is by containing its spread. 

Dr. Caitlin Rivers of Johns Hopkins says the U.S. still has 25-30,000 new cases each day. 

“We risk complacency in accepting the preventable deaths of 2,000 Americans each day,” Rivers said. 

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is one of the people making the tough decisions state by state. 

“Non-essential retail, I hear it morning noon and night—I appreciate all that—but with all due respect, this is the fight of our lives,” Murphy said. 

Bradley says retailers understand the importance of safety when they do reopen but that businesses need more clear and consistent guidance on safety measures. 

“Every state and locality has its own slightly different version of the things employees and customers ought to do,” he said. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/6"

Local businesses protest to reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local businesses protest to reopen"

Some crazy clouds explained

Thumbnail for the video titled "Some crazy clouds explained"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/6"

Wednesday forecast: A nice warm up with mostly sunny skies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday forecast: A nice warm up with mostly sunny skies"

New Salem Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem Golf"

Legacy Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Track and Field"

Teacher Appreciation Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Appreciation Day"

Sales Tax Vote

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sales Tax Vote"

Impact Survey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Impact Survey"

Long-term Care Cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Long-term Care Cases"

NDHSCA Awards

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDHSCA Awards"

Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Distance Learning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Distance Learning"

Campsites Reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Campsites Reopen"

Event Venues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Event Venues"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/5"

Virtual Graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virtual Graduation"

Held in Ward Co

Thumbnail for the video titled "Held in Ward Co"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/5"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge