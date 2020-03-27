1  of  2
‘Major step forward’: House passes $2.2-trillion stimulus package

Washington-DC

by: Basil John

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — With bipartisan support Friday, the House passed the $2.2-trillion stimulus plan, to help Americans combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Hours later, President Donald Trump signed the bill.

“We’re coming together for this one day; is nothing that doctors and nurses don’t do every day to protect the public,” Virginia Rep. Bobby Scott said.

Scott supports the current bill but also wants to see more money for treatment and protections for workers.

“So there will be a lot of things that will be in the next package, but this is a major step forward,” Scott said.

Virginia Rep. Elaine Luria and Pennsylvania Rep. Fred Keller agree.

“It’s not perfect. No bill of this size, of $2 trillion put together in five days, could cover everything, but it’s very important,” Luria said.

“This is designed to get money in the hands of families and businesses now,” Keller said.

Even though many members of the House expect to see a fourth stimulus bill, others want to gather more information.

“I think right now it’s too soon to be speculating what that would be,” Keller said.

But Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger says those discussions need to happen now to prepare for the worst.

“There are going to be much larger conversations about what is the next investment we should be making in our infrastructure, in our economy so that we can get back to a place of upward trajectory,” Spanberger said.

Friday’s stimulus package now stands as the largest emergency aid plan in U.S. history.

