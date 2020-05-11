Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 6

Memorial for fallen law enforcement officers goes virtual

Washington-DC

by: Kellie Meyer

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – An annual event honoring fallen law enforcement officers is moving online this year.

“I think it took us about an hour to pivot,” Marcia Ferranto, CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and Museum said.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, Ferranto and dedicated members of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and Museum decided this year’s candlelight vigil would move off the National Mall and onto the internet.

“We got some great minds together and we just said, ‘OK if we can’t meet on the National Mall, what are we going to do at 8 o’clock on Wednesday the 13th of May?’” she said.

The annual event would normally bring tens of thousands of people to the National Mall to remember the men and women of law enforcement who lost their lives in the line of duty. But this Wednesday, people around the world can log on and join in lighting virtual candles as the names of fallen officers are read aloud.

“We have a goal of lighting 22,217 virtual candles – one candle for each name on the wall,” Ferranto said.

One thing that can’t be done virtually is engraving names of the fallen into the memorial wall.

“These guys are line by line, name by name, adding 307 names to the wall as we speak,” she said.

Ferranto said the virtual vigil is a way to honor all the men and women who risk their lives to serve and protect us.

“What a way for the country to come together for law enforcement in remembering the ways that have fallen and the ones that are going out daily to protect us,” she said.

Ferranto expects next year’s list of fallen officers will sadly include many who gave their lives on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19.

If you’re interested in joining Wednesday’s virtual memorial, you can find more information here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Economic Impact

Thumbnail for the video titled "Economic Impact"

KX Storrm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storrm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/11"

Land Study

Thumbnail for the video titled "Land Study"

NWS Warnings

Thumbnail for the video titled "NWS Warnings"

Food Assistance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Assistance"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/11"

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/11"

Monday's Forecast: A steady rise in temps this week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's Forecast: A steady rise in temps this week"

Mother's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mother's Day"

Vinyl Taco Walk Out

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vinyl Taco Walk Out"

Putting off Surgery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Putting off Surgery"

Robert One Minute 5-10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-10"

ATA Martial Arts Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "ATA Martial Arts Open"

Mother's Day Exclusive: celebrating foster moms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mother's Day Exclusive: celebrating foster moms"

Minot City Council Makes Big Decision

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot City Council Makes Big Decision"

Mother's Day Deal at the Zoo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mother's Day Deal at the Zoo"

Minot Public Schools Graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Public Schools Graduation"

MSU Virtual Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Virtual Week"

Case Numbers Update May 10th

Thumbnail for the video titled "Case Numbers Update May 10th"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge