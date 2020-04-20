Municipalities could suffer long term as funding was not negotiated for latest relief measure

Washington-DC

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – Congress and the White House are working out the next phase of economic relief. 

Left out of negotiations however, money for local and state governments. Some lawmakers are concerned municipalities could suffer long term consequences. 

From small towns to major cities, local governments across the country may soon cut services and lay off staff.

“These cities are seeing their tax bases decimated by the shutdown of businesses and reduction of sales tax,” Representative Harley Rouda, D-California, said. 

Congressman Harley Rouda says the budget crisis is hitting right when local and state services are needed most. 

“Unless the federal government wants to have these municipalities go bankrupt across the country, we need to step to the plate now,” Rouda said. 

But as Congress negotiates its latest relief measure for small businesses and hospitals, funding for municipalities is not on the table. 

“This is not designed to be a sweeping package that addresses widespread need. This is about urgently delivering resources,” Representative Katie Porter, D-California, said. 

Representative Katie Porter says Democrats recognize the urgent need to help local governments but says Republicans favored a more limited package focused only on small businesses relief. 

“Doesn’t do any good to have the House pass a bill, and send it to the Senate, only to have Majority Leader Mitch McConnell not act on it,” Porter said.

But Republicans say they aren’t opposed to direct payments to cities and counties, -they simply didn’t want it to be a part of this relief package.

“States and local governments need it. I’ll be the first to say it. I’m in favor of it,” President Trump said. 

President Trump says he spoke with Republican Senators about it and suggested they’re also on board. 

“We’re going to be saving that for a little bit of a later date,” Trump said. 

The president said the issue will likely be the focus of the next negotiation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/20"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/20"

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/20"

Doosan Bobcat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doosan Bobcat"

Hold on to your hat! Today will be windy!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hold on to your hat! Today will be windy!"

Beach Prom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beach Prom"

Help for Recovering Addicts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Help for Recovering Addicts"

COVID-19 Scam Reminders

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Scam Reminders"

Hair Tips for Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hair Tips for Home"

Hair Stylist Closures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hair Stylist Closures"

Businesses Closed for a Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "Businesses Closed for a Month"

Robert One Minute 4-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 4-19"

Heilman's Performance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heilman's Performance"

Numbers Update 4-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Numbers Update 4-19"

Bismarck Bucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bucks"

Front Steps Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Front Steps Project"

43rd Avenue Closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "43rd Avenue Closure"

Walmart Hiring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walmart Hiring"

3x Testing needed

Thumbnail for the video titled "3x Testing needed"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge