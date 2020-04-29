NCAA allows name, image and likeness compensation for student-athletes

Washington-DC

by: Kellie Meyer

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Student-athletes will be able to make money from endorsements, the NCAA announced Wednesday.

“They said this would never happen,” Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC) said.

Congressman Walker is welcoming news of the NCAA now supporting some student-athlete compensation.

“To see them come this far after decades of saying this was not gonna happen – listen, it’s a consolation win,” he said.

The NCAA Board of Governors announced Wednesday it will support rule changes allowing student-athletes to receive compensation from third-party endorsements both related to and separate from athletics.

“The action was started by the considerable feedback and engagement of our members including numerous student-athletes from all three divisions,” Michael Drake, Chair of the NCAA Board of Governors said.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have been pushing for the change for over a year. But Walker says Congress still needs to pass legislation to make sure the NCAA keeps its promise.

“That’s why the legislation is so important to be as a backstop,” Walker said.

Walker teamed up with Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA) on the Student-Athlete Equity Act.

The legislation would require the NCAA to allow student-athletes compensation. It’s just one of three similar bills currently on Capitol Hill.

But with the House out of session because of the coronavirus pandemic, passing the legislation right now is unlikely.

“But it has to be done this year,” Walker added.

The NCAA says it already plans to implement the changes on its own by January 2021.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Caps & Gowns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caps & Gowns"

Overflow of Masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Overflow of Masks"

Wednesday, April 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, April 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Linton-HMB Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB Golf"

ND Response

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Response"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/29"

Refinancing Homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Refinancing Homes"

Honoring Grads

Thumbnail for the video titled "Honoring Grads"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/29"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/29"

COUNSELORS COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "COUNSELORS COVID-19"

Wednesday: sunshine, warmer temperatures and much lighter wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: sunshine, warmer temperatures and much lighter wind"

St. Mary's Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Baseball"

BSC eSports

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC eSports"

Calving Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Calving Season"

Minot Hometown Heroes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Hometown Heroes"

Central McLean Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Central McLean Softball"

Mixed Feelings on Reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mixed Feelings on Reopening"

Tuesday, April 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, April 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/28"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge