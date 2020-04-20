New funding for depleted small business loan program stalls in Congress

Washington-DC

by: Kellie Meyer

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Democrats and Republicans were unable to reach an agreement Monday to replenish a small business loan program designed to keep employees on the payroll during the coronavirus crisis.

“The Senate will not be able to pass more funding for America’s paychecks today,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said.

The Paycheck Protection Program ran out of its $350 billion in federal funding last week.

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) said Democrats should quit holding up the deal.

“I think that we need to fund this program and then we can have a discussion over other priorities,” he said Friday.

But Congressman David Price (D-NC-4) said Monday those other priorities can’t wait.

“Democrats have asked for things that are equally urgent,” he said.

Price said that includes providing more money for hospitals and virus testing, food and nutrition programs and making sure small businesses that don’t have established relationships with banks can get the loans.

The Trump Administration is asking for at least $250 billion more in funding for the small business program and indicated Monday they might need even more.

“It’s gonna be decided by the path of the virus more than anything else,” Special Advisor Kevin Hassett said Monday.

Hassett said whether the program will need another injection of cash depends on how quickly businesses are back up and running again.

“It’s past time past time to get this done for the country,” McConnell said Monday.

He promised the Senate will hold a special session Tuesday to try and pass whatever compromise Republicans and Democrats can reach.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Beulah Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah Softball"

Bismarck Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Softball"

Lincoln Marathon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Marathon"

Monday, April 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, April 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Robert Suhr KX News Covid-19 Religion Story 4-20-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News Covid-19 Religion Story 4-20-20"

investigation Complete

Thumbnail for the video titled "investigation Complete"

Minot Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Fire"

Border Separation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Separation"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/20"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/20"

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/20"

Doosan Bobcat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doosan Bobcat"

Hold on to your hat! Today will be windy!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hold on to your hat! Today will be windy!"

Beach Prom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beach Prom"

Help for Recovering Addicts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Help for Recovering Addicts"

COVID-19 Scam Reminders

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Scam Reminders"

Hair Tips for Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hair Tips for Home"

Hair Stylist Closures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hair Stylist Closures"

Businesses Closed for a Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "Businesses Closed for a Month"

Robert One Minute 4-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 4-19"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge