New stimulus check plan would give even more money to families

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — A group of Senate Republicans is working to give another round of direct payments to more families – this time with a potentially higher total amount.

On Thursday, U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), and Mitt Romney (R-Utah) announced the Coronavirus Assistance for American Families Act.

The plan would reduce the stimulus check amount from $1,200 to $1,000, but they would also go to children and adult dependents, like college students and individuals with disabilities.

“They support families, but they stimulate the economy,” said Sen. Cassidy. “We know a young family with three kids is going to spend that money.”

Under Cassidy’s bill, a qualifying family of four could potentially receive $4,000, which would be $600 more than they received from the CARES Act. Single and married taxpayers with no children would receive less compared to the first $1,200 stimulus checks.

“The extra expense of children and COVID has not been fully appreciated,” Cassidy said. “If you’re somebody who’s 50 years old, you’ve paid your bills, your need may not be quite as much as if you’re just starting off in life, you’re 29, you have three kids.”

This legislation differs from the proposals in the HEROES Act, backed by the Democrats in the House, and the HEALS Act, supported by a contingent of Republicans in the Senate. They keep the checks at $1,200 but handle dependents differently.

All three plans would use the same income qualifications as the CARES Act – single people earning over $75,000 and couples making more than $150,000 would not be eligible to receive stimulus payments.

On Monday, President Trump said he remains active in the negotiations on the next coronavirus relief package, but Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the president specifically supports the $1,200 payment.

“President Trump wants the payment,” Cassidy said. “We’re just saying let’s make sure we focus it on where the greatest need is.”

Mnuchin said if Congress and the White House can agree on an amount, the money could go out to Americans the following week.