New York Dems call for Governor Cuomo’s resignation

Washington-DC

by: Basil John

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Friday, New York Democrats called for Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation.

In a statement, New York Congressman Jerry Nadler said “Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of the people. Governor Cuomo must resign.”

New York Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Grace Meng also released statements saying “these allegations have been consistent and highly-detailed,” and “the challenges facing our state and New Yorkers are unprecedented, and I believe he is unable to govern effectively.”

The White House says the investigations should be allowed to play out, but takes the allegations seriously.  

“The president believes every woman, who’s come forward, there’s now been six, I believe, deserves to have her voice heard,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

The governor says he won’t bow to the pressure.

“Politicians who don’t know a single fact, but yet form a conclusion and an opinion are in my opinion, reckless and dangerous,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo says New Yorkers should wait for the investigations to finish, as he will not give in to cancel culture.

“Let the review proceed. I’m not going to resign. I was not elected by the politicians, I was elected by the people,” Cuomo said.

The White House says these accusations will not impact the distribution of vaccines or aid going to the state.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/12

Paradise Spas

Hog Trough

Paws and Claws

Open Water

Brew Day

A sunny & warm forecast with a cool down to come

FURRY FRIDAY MAR 12

Amazing Race for Haiti

NDC MAR 12

Regional Basketball

State Class A Basketball

Thursday, March 11th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/11

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/11

Colder today with a large warm-up to come

NDC MAR 11

Watford City Girl's Basketball

Mandan Boy's Basketball

Legacy Boy's Basketball

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News