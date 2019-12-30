North Texas church shooting sparks more discussion about ‘good guys with guns’

Washington-DC

by: Russell Falcon, Anna Wiernicki, and Nexstar

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — It only lasted six seconds.

Six seconds from the moment a gunman opened fire inside the West Freeway Church of Christ in north Texas, to when a member of the congregation pulled out his own gun and killed the shooter.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says the church was ready. They had designated a security team and trained members of the congregation.

“I think you could see from the video that that guy was surrounded rather quickly by more than just, you know, a few people,” says Paxton.

But Michigan Democratic Senator Gary Peters says that is the reality for many places of worship.

Peters cosponsored a bill with Ohio Republican Rob Portman that would increase to $90 million a fund to help churches, synagogues, and other places of worship protect themselves from attacks.

Peters says the money would allow the department of homeland security to work with the religious groups to assess their risks and plan for the worst.

“These grants are available now and places of worship should reach out to see if they qualify,” says Peters.

But some, like former New York City Mayor and Presidential Candidate Michael Bloomberg, aren’t sure good guys with guns are a good idea.

Peters’ bill has been passed by both the House and Senate and is awaiting the president’s signature to become law.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/30"

You're #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "You're #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/30"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-30-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-30-19"

Foster Clothing Room Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Foster Clothing Room Update"

Top Plays of the Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays of the Year"

Fargo Plow/Airport Closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fargo Plow/Airport Closed"

Snow Removal - Bismarck Mandan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Removal - Bismarck Mandan"

MAFB Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAFB Update"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-29-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-29-19"

Snowmobile Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snowmobile Crash"

Landslide Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Landslide Update"

Travel map

Thumbnail for the video titled "Travel map"

high school hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "high school hockey"

St Marys basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St Marys basketball"

Boys basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys basketball"

Stuck in Snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stuck in Snow"

Mandan Terrorizing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Terrorizing"

Airport Snow Prep

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airport Snow Prep"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-28-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-28-19"

MAFB Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAFB Fire"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge