Pandemic forces healthcare industry to expand telemedicine

Washington-DC

by: Trevor Shirley

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — Officials said there’s at least one silver lining to the pandemic—it’s forced the healthcare industry to quickly embrace telemedicine, expanding access to care for millions of Americans.

The Federal Communications Commission is dolling out millions of dollars to get patients better connected to their doctors.

So far, the FCC has given out nearly $33 million to almost 100 healthcare systems in 30 states.

“We’ve been very aggressive in getting that funding out the door by evaluating applications and we’ve gotten several hundred of them so far,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai.

Pai said the grant money from The CARES Act helps healthcare systems establish or expand their telehealth programs to deal with COVID-19.

“I think telehealth is having its moment,” he said.

Some say that’s an upside of the pandemic. Telehealth keeps sick patients out of offices where they could infect others. Plus, it expands health access into rural areas with limited care options.

“And that’s going to be critical, we want everybody, whether you’re in an urban or rural area, to be able to get healthcare, especially if it’s a connected care solution regardless of the type of situation your community is facing,” Pai said.

While the FCC decides which programs get the money, Pai said they’ll leave it up to each recipient to figure out how to use it.

“We want to give them the maximum flexibility to design that telehealth program to serve the patients in the way they see fit,” he said.

Pai also wants to rollback some regulations, which he says have limited the expansion of teleheath services.

“Providing healthcare across states lines,” he said as an example. “That traditionally has been one of the restrictions on telehealth, it has held back the promise of telehealth.”

The grants are issued on a rolling basis, with more expected to be approved in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

St. Mary's Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Baseball"

Monday, May 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, May 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/18"

Food Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Drive"

Tick Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tick Season"

Meal Box Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meal Box Grant"

SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 5-18-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 5-18-20"

Good Day Dakota - 4-H family uses extra time to improve agricultural skills

Thumbnail for the video titled "Good Day Dakota - 4-H family uses extra time to improve agricultural skills"

Robert One Minute 5-18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-18"

RICH HOVLAND- josh

Thumbnail for the video titled "RICH HOVLAND- josh"

A-TIPS AND TRICKS- TEA BALL

Thumbnail for the video titled "A-TIPS AND TRICKS- TEA BALL"

Dickinson Athletes read

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Athletes read"

Nascar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nascar"

DMV Still Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "DMV Still Open"

Mall getting back to normal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mall getting back to normal"

New at Harvest

Thumbnail for the video titled "New at Harvest"

Event centers adjust

Thumbnail for the video titled "Event centers adjust"

Robert One Minute 5-17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-17"

Stanley boys golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stanley boys golf"
More Video

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge