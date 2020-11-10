President Trump pushes to contest election in Pennsylvania; President-elect Biden prepares for transition to White House

Washington-DC

by: Basil John

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — As President-elect Joe Biden prepares to transition into the White House, President Donald Trump’s team is contesting the election.

“We technically do not have a victor until all the votes are counted,” Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey said.

Toomey says the president has the right to challenge the results, at the polls and in the courts.

“There was 70 million people who voted for Donald Trump. They wanted him to be the president and if he’s not going to be the president, they want to know that every avenue was pursued and that the outcome was a legitimate outcome,” Toomey said.

Pennsylvania Democrat Dwight Evans says the election’s outcome is already clear.

“Biden won it fair and square and the voters had decided. They won the state of Pennsylvania,” Evans said.

Trump’s legal team says dozens of people witnessed election crimes in Pennsylvania. Evans says he doesn’t believe it and says Biden is focusing on what matters.

“There’s not much we can do about his attorney or the president. The president-elect has a right- being to focus on unifying this country,” Evans said.

Toomey says he is confident either side will accept the result when everything is done.

“When it is clear that the process is finished and we have a winner, the loser needs to accept the outcome,” Toomey said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

