Presidential election vote-by-mail: recipe for cheating or safeguard against COVID-19?

Washington-DC

by: Russell Falcon, Nexstar, and Anna Wiernicki

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — As the Presidential campaign has gone “virtual” during the coronavirus lockdown, President Trump and likely Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden are continuing to campaign — from home. 

Trump: from the White House, Biden: from his Delaware home. 

But Republican National Committee chairperson Ronna McDaniel says the GOP will draw the line at voting from home. McDaniel is promising a nationwide effort to fight mail-in ballots, which she — and Trump — say are at higher risk for voter fraud.

“Upending the entire election process with six months to go, it just doesn’t make sense… especially in states that haven’t gone a thorough audit to make sure they are not sending dead ballots to people who moved away or passed away,” says McDaniel.

California is the first state to make widespread voting by mail an option, although California Governor Gavin Newsom says the polls will remain open if residents choose to vote in person. He also says that voters should not have to be put in a situation they feel is unsafe.

But McDaniel says if a registered voter is uncomfortable going to the polls, they should request an absentee ballot.

Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn says mail-in voting could overwhelm our election system.

But some Democrats argue that under the current circumstances, voting in person simply isn’t safe.

California Democratic Senator Kamala Harris says ensuring a safe Election Day this November needs to be a national priority.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Linton-HMB Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB Golf"

Century Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Softball"

Monday, May 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, May 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KOA Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "KOA Open"

Economic Impact

Thumbnail for the video titled "Economic Impact"

KX Storrm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storrm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/11"

Land Study

Thumbnail for the video titled "Land Study"

NWS Warnings

Thumbnail for the video titled "NWS Warnings"

Food Assistance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Assistance"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/11"

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/11"

Monday's Forecast: A steady rise in temps this week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's Forecast: A steady rise in temps this week"

Mother's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mother's Day"

Vinyl Taco Walk Out

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vinyl Taco Walk Out"

Putting off Surgery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Putting off Surgery"

Robert One Minute 5-10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-10"

ATA Martial Arts Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "ATA Martial Arts Open"

Mother's Day Exclusive: celebrating foster moms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mother's Day Exclusive: celebrating foster moms"

Minot City Council Makes Big Decision

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot City Council Makes Big Decision"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge