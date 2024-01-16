WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Dozens of pro-Palestine protestors were arrested inside the Cannon Rotunda on Capitol Hill Tuesday afternoon. They could be heard chanting “ceasefire now” and singing hymns.

In a statement, U.S. Capitol Police said, “A group of people legally entered the Cannon House Office Building after they went through screening.”

Capitol Police went on to say demonstrations are not allowed inside Congressional buildings and arrests are ongoing. It’s not clear how many people have been arrested at this time.

The protests come on a day when most lawmakers were not on the Hill because of snow in the nation’s capital.