Reports: Whistleblower complaint involves Trump, Ukraine

Washington-DC

An intelligence official filed the complaint with the Office of Inspector General, according to The Washington Post

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The Washington Post has revealed new allegations against President Trump after an intelligence official grew concerned about Trump’s interaction with a foreign leader and became an official whistleblower.

California representative and chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff addressed reports that an intelligence official within the Trump administration has become a whistleblower.

The official told the Office of Inspector General the president made a troubling promise to Ukraine, according to The Washington Post.

“They deserve a thorough investigation, that’s what we’re intent on doing,” said Schiff. “And come hell or high water, that’s what we’re going to do.”

President Trump calls the allegations ridiculous.

“It’s a partisan whistleblower,” Trump said. “They shouldn’t even have information. I’ve had conversations with many leaders they’re always appropriate.”

After a closed-door meeting with the inspector general on Thursday, Rep. Schiff said lawmakers weren’t given details about the whistle blower’s complaint.

“The Department of Justice has been involved in the decision to withhold that information from Congress,” Schiff said. “We do not know because we cannot get an answer to the question about whether the White House is also involved.”

Schiff said Congress has the right to know about the charges and will go to court to find out exactly what happened.

