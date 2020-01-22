Live Now
WATCH: Senate Impeachment Trial

Republicans say there’s ‘no evidence, no facts’ in Trump impeachment

Washington-DC

by: Russell Falcon, Nexstar, and Anna Wiernicki

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — Republican Attorneys General stood outside the Capitol, calling on the Senate to reject the Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says he delivered the letter to Senator Lindsay Graham this morning.

“In that letter, we are outlining the problems, both factual and legal with the Articles of Impeachment that were passed last month by the United States House of Representatives,” said Wilson.

The group accuses the House of Representatives of impeaching Trump as a politically motivated response to the 2016 Presidential Election.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge says the Articles of Impeachment would not hold up in a court of law.

“As a prosecutor, I would have been ashamed to bring such a case with no evidence, no facts before a jury,” said Rutledge.

Despite their request, House managers are expected to make their case before the Senate Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Suicide Prevention

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suicide Prevention"

Burleigh Co Election

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burleigh Co Election"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/22"

Wednesday: Increasing clouds & slightly cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Increasing clouds & slightly cooler"

Undercover Productions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Undercover Productions"

Why is it quieter after a freshly fallen snow?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why is it quieter after a freshly fallen snow?"

High School Hockey 1.21.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey 1.21.20"

High School Basketball 1.21.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball 1.21.20"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Linton-HMB v. Kidder Co

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB v. Kidder Co"

Democratic Early Voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Democratic Early Voting"

Hazelton School Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazelton School Week"

New Voting Equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Voting Equipment"

Ambulance Supervisor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ambulance Supervisor"

HS Dance

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Dance"

KX Storm Team Evening Full Weather Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Evening Full Weather Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/21"

Snowmobiling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snowmobiling"

New Garrison Police Chief

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Garrison Police Chief"

October Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "October Grant"

KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/21"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge