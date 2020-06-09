Scammers get creative with new schemes during pandemic

Washington-DC

Officials say they've found hundreds of millions of dollars in potential fraud

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Many scams in the infancy stages of the worldwide coronavirus outbreak were centered around phony miracle cures or the inflating the prices of personal protective equipment. Now, as the summer months near and the pandemic continues, the fraudulent maneuvers by criminals have evolved into highly-sophisticated scamming.

Law enforcement officials report seeing upticks in healthcare fraud; fraudulent billing for services not received and charges for unnecessary procedures.

Criminals have also begin targeting the economic relief money Congress approved in the Cares Act, according to the FBI. Stolen identities have been used to claim unemployment benefits and funds meant to help small businesses through the paycheck protection program.

“If you put three trillion dollars out there, people will take advantage of it,” said Republican Senator Lindsey Graham who worries law enforcement is a step or two behind the schemes. “And I’ll share your frustration. There’s been a lot of generalities here. We’d like to know what can we do? What’s going on, who’s doing it? How wide spread is it?”

The Department of Justice created a unit specifically to investigate fraud related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, law enforcement officials said they have already identified hundreds of millions of dollars in potential fraud.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, June 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Dickinson Roughriders Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Roughriders Baseball"

Ballot Drop Off

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ballot Drop Off"

Money for a Cause

Thumbnail for the video titled "Money for a Cause"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/9"

Ballots Coming In

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ballots Coming In"

Sleepy Hollow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sleepy Hollow"

Financial Aid for Artists

Thumbnail for the video titled "Financial Aid for Artists"

Homicide Investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homicide Investigation"

School District Merge

Thumbnail for the video titled "School District Merge"

Change Makers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Change Makers"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/9"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/9"

STEELE TEACHERS

Thumbnail for the video titled "STEELE TEACHERS"

Tuesday forecast: overcast & cool

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday forecast: overcast & cool"

Harvey Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Harvey Baseball"

Class A Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Baseball"

Long-Term Care Visitation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Long-Term Care Visitation"

3rd Golf Scramble

Thumbnail for the video titled "3rd Golf Scramble"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge