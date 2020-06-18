Sen. Capito, Republicans welcome discussion around police reform; Democrats wary of results

Washington-DC

by: Basil John

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito is one of seven Republicans who have put together the GOP version of the police reform proposal.

“I’m on Senator [Mitch] McConnell’s leadership team and I think he felt confident that I would bring a rural perspective to this and a female perspective as well,” Capito said.

Capito says rural states deal with their own special policing issues, like understaffed police departments and severe financial limitations.

“You assume that areas that don’t have large populations of minorities are immune to what’s going on, and what we know is that’s not really true,” Capito said.

Capito understands that Democrats will not agree with every point in the bill, which is why she hopes for a debate on the Senate floor next week.

“If it’s not exactly what you want, which some Democrats are saying, and of course we would expect that, let’s give them a chance and give ourselves a chance to make some improvements,” Capito said.

But Democrats, like Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, fear it won’t be a productive debate.

“Is this simply an effort by Leader McConnell to jam something through without any meaningful discussion?” Warner asked.

Warner says the Republican bill doesn’t do enough.

“I’m not sure that simply incenting better behavior is going to get us the level of reform that I think most Americans realize have to take place,” Warner said.

Both Capito and Warner agree it is crucial that Congress comes together to produce a meaningful result, or risk losing the trust of the American people.

