Senate confirms 150th Trump-nominated judge, Dems say they are unqualified

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — The Senate has confirmed more than 150 conservative judges nominated by President Trump, and Senate Republicans say they are not done.

According to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the Senate will keep processing lifetime appointments to the judiciary until Democrats want to tackle other business.

Joe Grogan, Director of the Domestic Policy Council at the White House, says the U.S. Senate has confirmed 158 federal judges nominated by the President. That’s nearly a quarter of all federal circuit court judges.

Grogan says the President’s impact on the courts will be his most lasting legacy because many of the nominees are for lifetime appointments.

“In some cases some of these judges will be on the bench for decades,” says Grogan.

Iowa State Senator Brad Zaun was at the White House for the celebration. He says the average age of the nominees is roughly 49 years-old.

“So these judges will have an impact on every Americans life for many generations,” says Zaun.

This concerns Democrats like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who says many of the president’s picks are unqualified.

“They hardly have a legislative accomplishment to name,” says Schumer.

But McConnell says Senate Republicans will keep filling up the federal benches, until Democrats agree to tackle other issues, like the expiring spending bill.