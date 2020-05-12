Senate lawmakers hear testimony from top health experts on nation’s pandemic response

Washington-DC

by: Morgan Wright

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ Top health experts from the White House Coronavirus Task Force testified in front of the Senate Health Committee Tuesday regarding the nation’s response to the pandemic and efforts to reopen the economy.

During a mostly virtual hearing, Dr. Anthony Fauci from the National Institutes of Health told Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, that COVID-19 is not under control.

“I think we’re going in the right direction, but the right direction does not mean, by any means, total control,” Fauci explained.

Fauci said states reopening too soon could have serious consequences.

“My concern is that we will start to see little spikes that might turn into outbreaks,” Fauci said.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, expressed concern as to why federal health officials haven’t released guidelines on how states can safely reopen.

“I do anticipate this broader guidance to be posted on the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] website soon,” CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said.

Fauci said it will be at least another year before a vaccine is ready. He also warned that there’s no guarantee that it will be effective.

“The big unknown is efficacy,” Fauci said. “Will it be present or absent, and how durable will it be?”

Many senators say until the vaccine is ready, testing is key.

“All roads back to work and school go through testing,” Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tennessee, said. “The more tests we conduct, the better we can identify those who are sick and exposed.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Diaper Need

Thumbnail for the video titled "Diaper Need"

Mandan 4th of July Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan 4th of July Parade"

Birthday Surprise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthday Surprise"

Yellowhammer Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Yellowhammer Crash"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/12"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/12"

Tuesday's Forecast: Increasing clouds & chilly

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday's Forecast: Increasing clouds & chilly"

16th St Road Work

Thumbnail for the video titled "16th St Road Work"

State Fair Vendors React

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Fair Vendors React"

Horse History

Thumbnail for the video titled "Horse History"

Linton-HMB Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB Golf"

Century Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Softball"

Monday, May 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, May 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KOA Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "KOA Open"

No NDSF Reaction

Thumbnail for the video titled "No NDSF Reaction"

KX Storrm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storrm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/11"

Land Study

Thumbnail for the video titled "Land Study"

NWS Warnings

Thumbnail for the video titled "NWS Warnings"

Beer Chats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beer Chats"

Putt district open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Putt district open"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge