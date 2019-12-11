Senate prepares for possible impeachment trial

Washington-DC

by: Trevor Shirley

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Tuesday, House Democrats announced two articles of impeachment against President Trump, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

It’s expected the House of Representatives will vote to approve those articles as soon as next week, impeaching the President and setting the state for a trial in the Senate.

Senators are now gearing up for that historic development.

“I look forward if it comes to this in January, of sitting in the chamber, one of 100 senators and judging this only on the evidence, not what I think of the president,” said Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH).

Brown says senators have an obligation to set aside personal feelings on the President and judge only the evidence presented.

“I only care about is this a violation of the constitution,” said Brown.

If a Senate trial happens, all Senators swear an oath to impartial justice, something Senator Tammy Baldwin says she’ll honor.

“We have not seen the president put forth any witnesses or evidence to demonstrate his defense, I’m certainly anticipating we will see that,” said Baldwin.

Senate Republicans, like Republican Chuck Grassley of Iowa say neither article of impeachment shows an impeachable offense.

“The Constitution says the reason for impeachment is you know treason, high crimes, misdemeanors and bribery. And he’s not charged with any of that,” said Grassley.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham also pushed back on Democrats only filing two articles of impeachment, since more had been considered.

“We expected it, but I think they know they don’t have anything,” said Grisham.

The House could vote on impeachment as soon as next week.

