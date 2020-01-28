Senator urges Trump to orchestrate coordinated approach to prevent spread of coronavirus

Washington-DC

by: Morgan Wright

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ With the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirming four states have reported cases of the coronavirus, the nation’s top health officials are urging against Americans traveling to China, where the potentially deadly virus was first reported.

The coronavirus, which is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China, has killed more than 100 people in China alone. The country is also reporting more than 4,500 confirmed cases.

Secretary of the U.S. Health and Human Services Alex Azar said the CDC has reported five confirmed cases nationwide and 26 states are currently monitoring patients being tested for the illness.

Despite this, Azar said Americans shouldn’t worry since all national protocols are being followed.

“The playbook for responding to an infectious disease outbreak is relatively simple and multi-tiered,” Azar said. “You identify cases, isolate people, diagnose them and treat them.”

Last week, President Donald Trump and White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley said Americans should rest assured that everything is under control.

“The president has been briefed and remains consistently vigilant in making sure that this doesn’t spread throughout our country,” Gidley said.

But there’s still growing concern on Capitol Hill about the potential spread of the deadly virus nationwide.

Sen. Edward Markey, D-Massachusetts, said he wants to see more preventative action and is calling for a White House global health chief to coordinate the nation’s response.

“President [Barack] Obama created a czar to deal with the Ebola crisis, thus far President Trump has not filled that position,” Markey said.

Markey believes a coordinated approach will be better for the country.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Linton-HMB

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/28"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/28"

Another Slick Morning With A Big Warm-Up To Come

Thumbnail for the video titled "Another Slick Morning With A Big Warm-Up To Come"

Let's Talk Drop in Counseling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Let's Talk Drop in Counseling"

Girls Class B hoops 1.27.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Class B hoops 1.27.20"

United Tribes-BSC basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Tribes-BSC basketball"

Legacy HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy HS Bball"

Democratic Candidate Announces

Thumbnail for the video titled "Democratic Candidate Announces"

Tow Trucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tow Trucks"

New Waterslide

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Waterslide"

Lincoln Boil Order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Boil Order"

Monday, January 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, January 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/27"

Twice Blessed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Twice Blessed"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/27"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/27"

Monday: Patchy fog and slick roads

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday: Patchy fog and slick roads"

Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus"

Safe Kids One Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safe Kids One Year"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge