1  of  2
Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Senate Impeachment Trial WATCH: KX News at 5

Senators blast McConnell as impeachment trial begins

Washington-DC

by: Trevor Shirley

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump has officially begun.

Before the debate on impeachment rules even started, Senate Democrats, like Illinois’ Dick Durbin, blasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s resolution on how to conduct the process.

“Senator McConnell and those who enable him believe that if they hurry the proceedings, restrict the evidence, limit the witnesses, and force the whole enterprise into the midnight hour, they can conceal misconduct by the president,” Durbin said.

McConnell’s way gives each side 24 hours for opening arguments, spread over three days.

But it also puts off a vote on more witnesses until after opening arguments wrap up.

“Mitch McConnell’s resolution is appalling, and so is the defense being put forward by the White House,” said Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI).

But attorneys for President Trump argue McConnell’s method is similar to what Democrats supported 20 years ago, when it was President Bill Clinton under impeachment.

“It is modeled on the Clinton resolution, which had a hundred senators supporting it the last time this body considered an impeachment,” said Trump attorney Pat Cipollone.

Yet Durbin said it’s a set up to protect the president.

“This McConnell resolution directly contravenes the rules followed in the Clinton impeachment trial,” he said.

The White House and President Trump’s Congressional impeachment team, including Ohio’s Jim Jordan, said McConnell’s approach protects the president’s right to a fair trial.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/21"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/21"

Tuesday Forecast: Temps warm to well above freezing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Forecast: Temps warm to well above freezing"

College Basketball 1.20.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball 1.20.20"

Hailey Quam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hailey Quam"

UMary

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary"

Local Heroes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local Heroes"

New Salon

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salon"

Ice Jam

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Jam"

Carbon Monoxide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Carbon Monoxide"

Mouse River Players

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mouse River Players"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

UMary MLK Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary MLK Day"

KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 1-20"

Destiny Cameron Trains in Bis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Destiny Cameron Trains in Bis"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/20"

Monday Forecast: Sunny, Dry & Warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: Sunny, Dry & Warmer"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Plowz & Mowz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plowz & Mowz"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge