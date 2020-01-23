Live Now
Live coverage: House managers present case for impeaching Trump

Senators struggling with major issue during Trump impeachment trial — their attention spans

Washington-DC

by: Russell Falcon, Anna Wiernicki, and Nexstar

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — As the Senate convenes for the third day of the impeachment trial into President Trump, Senators say it’s tough work staying alert and attentive, stuck at their desks, for eight hours and more each day.

Keeping quiet is one of the strict rules Senators must follow during the marathon sessions of the impeachment trial — and House managers say it isn’t easy holding the attention of 100 Senators for hours at a time.

“The days go long, in fact, I think I pulled my first all-nighter maybe since college,” says Jerry Moran.

House managers say it isn’t easy holding the attention of 100 Senators for hours at a time and the Senators say they’re trying their best to stay focused.

Michigan Democrat Debbie Stabenow says Senators must sit at their desks without access to smart phones or tablets.

“When we break every 2-3 hours, people run to the cloakroom where the coffee is,” says Stabenow.

For decades, only water was allowed in the chamber but in 1966 a decision by the presiding officer allowed Senators to also drink milk.

The trial continues through Saturday, before picking back up on Monday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/23"

Chili Bowl V preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chili Bowl V preview"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/23"

Thursday Forecast: Patchy Fog & Seasonable Temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Patchy Fog & Seasonable Temperatures"

5th Annual Sanford Classic

Thumbnail for the video titled "5th Annual Sanford Classic"

U-Mary Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Hockey"

McClusky

Thumbnail for the video titled "McClusky"

Goodrich School Change

Thumbnail for the video titled "Goodrich School Change"

Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Suicide Prevention

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suicide Prevention"

Burleigh Co Election

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burleigh Co Election"

Food Pantry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Pantry"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/22"

Wednesday: Increasing clouds & slightly cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Increasing clouds & slightly cooler"

Undercover Productions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Undercover Productions"

Why is it quieter after a freshly fallen snow?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why is it quieter after a freshly fallen snow?"

High School Hockey 1.21.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Hockey 1.21.20"

High School Basketball 1.21.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball 1.21.20"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge