Some D.C. lawmakers say the coronavirus relief HEROES Act isn't very heroic

Washington-DC

by: Russell Falcon, Nexstar, and Anna Wiernicki

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — House lawmakers voted on a fifth coronavirus relief bill Friday.

The massive package would send money to state and local governments, more direct payments to individuals and families, and hazard pay to those on the front lines of the pandemic.

But unlike previous bills, this one has little support from Republicans — and even some Democrats plan on voting no.

Texas Democratic Congresswoman Veronica Escobar says the $3 trillion-dollar HEROES Act would allocate funding for state and local governments, coronavirus testing and a new round of direct payments to Americans.

But Republicans, like Oklahoma Congressman Markwayne Mullin, say the bill dubbed “the HEROES Act” doesn’t deserve the name.

“It shouldn’t be called the HEROES Act. It’s nothing but a social agenda,” says Mullin.

He says Democrats crafted the bill in the dark of night without consulting Republicans.

“It’s absurd what’s got in there,” says Mullin. “If we are serious about combating the COVID-19 pandemic, then keep it specific to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday that the Senate is working on its own new relief package, but didn’t say when that bill will be introduced.

