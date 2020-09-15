Some praise EPA ethanol waiver denials, others wary

Washington-DC

by: Raquel Martin

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Biofuel producers are praising the Environmental Protection Agency’s promise to deny dozens of oil refineries’ requests to skip out on ethanol blending requirements.

“We’ve had probably the worst year in the industry’s history,” Geoff Cooper, president and CEO of the Renewable Fuels Association, said. “We were dealing with the impacts of these refinery waivers, some trade barriers … and then we get got hit with COVID-19.”

He said the EPA’s announcement to reject the waivers and to make other changes to keep corn-based fuels available longer at the pump are a lifeline.

“These announcements are very much welcomed,” Cooper said. “Couldn’t have come at a more important time.”

While Midwestern Republicans are praising President Donald Trump for supporting rural America, Democrats are calling it a political stunt by his administration.

“Trump has spent three and a half years, every day of his presidency, undercutting biofuels demand,” Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., said. “This is not a moment to celebrate. It’s a moment to say, ’50 days out from the election, now you’re doing this?'”

“If it is a political move, it’s a real head-scratcher,” rebutted Derrick Morgan of American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers, which represents the industry.

He was skeptical the president would have anything to gain politically.

“The president actually won the refining-heavy states of Ohio and Pennsylvania and Texas by a lower margin than he won Iowa last time,” he said.

He said the EPA’s actions, which his organization is already challenging in court, hurt drivers.

“The majority of the auto fleet cannot take that fuel,” Morgan said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/15

Deadline for removing campers off city streets in Mandan

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/15

Tuesday's Forecast: Patchy smoke and hazy sunshine

Normalizing suicide conversations can help prevent it

NDC SEPT 15

Youth Football Rescue

Our Redeemers Volleyball

Legacy Soccer

Bismarck Football New

Child Anxiety

After the Whistle Rugby

After the Whistle Des Lacs Burlington Volleyball

After the Whistle John Bollinger

After the Whistle 9/13 Part 1

Water insurance

Ind. Inc. Career Classes

Washing Food

Intersections in Bismarck-Mandan getting more dangerous

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss