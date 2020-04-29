Some Texas businesses can reopen on Friday — but some say lawmakers say it’s too soon

Washington-DC

by: Russell Falcon, Nexstar, and Anna Wiernicki

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott says restaurants, retailers and businesses can reopen on Friday in his state.

Some Texas lawmakers fear it’s too soon; others say it’s up to Texas to lead the way for the rest of the nation.

Abbott says the state will open in phases. Businesses that open Friday will only be allowed to operate at 25% capacity.

But Texas Democrat Lloyd Doggett fears it’s too soon.

“To basically have the Governor say it is okay to go back to the mall, to go watch a movie — these are things that can cost lives,” says Doggett.

He says states should be following doctor’s orders, which means staying home for now.

“I am concerned there has not been enough attention given to medical science here,” Doggett adds.

And Texas Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar agrees, though he says he wants Texas’ economy to reopen in a “very measured, cautious way.”

Libraries and museums can also open Friday.

As for barbershops, salons, gyms, and bars, the governor says he expects them to open no later than mid-May.

