Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 5

Speaker Pelosi: Dems ready to move forward with articles of impeachment

Washington-DC

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — The message from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is clear – Democrats are ready to move toward articles of impeachment.

“Today I’m asking our chairman to process with articles of impeachment,” Pelosi announced Thursday. 

Hearings will continue next Monday in the House Judiciary Committee but Speaker Pelosi says there is already enough evidence to proceed.

“The facts are uncontested,” she said. “The President abused just power for his own personal political benefit.”

Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., played a role in both the Nixon and Clinton impeachment processes and believes this time President Trump abused his power.

She says the process isn’t something her party takes lightly. 

“People feel a responsibility, a sense of history. This is a serious matter, and they’re treating it with great seriousness,” Rep. Lofgren said. 

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., continued to attack the Democrats decision to impeach President Trump and says they made up their minds even before the Ukraine scandal broke. 

“This is the day Alexander Hamilton feared, and warned would come,”Minority Leader McCarthy said. “It was not new news. They’ve always had this predetermined timeline from the day they got sworn in.”

The announcement this morning sets the stage for a vote for articles of impeachment potentially before Christmas.

Minority Leader McCarthy criticized Democrats timeline Thursday afternoon. 

“It’s the weakest, the thinnest and the fastest impeachment in history,” he said. 

Until a vote is held, the Judiciary Committee will continue to hold hearings with the next one on Monday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/5"

Thursday Forecast: Cooler & Breezy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Cooler & Breezy"

AIDS AWARENESS MONTH

Thumbnail for the video titled "AIDS AWARENESS MONTH"

Fill a Purse

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fill a Purse"

Someone You Should Know: For people with dementia, art & essential oils combine for therapy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Someone You Should Know: For people with dementia, art & essential oils combine for therapy"

St. Mary's Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Wrestling"

Rental Standards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rental Standards"

RADD Judge

Thumbnail for the video titled "RADD Judge"

Kenmare Ambulance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kenmare Ambulance"

Twice Blessed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Twice Blessed"

Robot Surgery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robot Surgery"

Teddy Bears

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teddy Bears"

Girls Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Bball"

Dickinson Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Crash"

Boys HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Bball"

Devin Schulz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Devin Schulz"

Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Camper Explosion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Camper Explosion"

Snow Plowing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Plowing"

Lincoln Water Line

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Water Line"
More Video

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge