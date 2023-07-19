WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – State officials from around the country gathered at the White House to discuss solutions for providing affordable childcare to families.

Some say federal funds from the Biden administration and Congress have allowed them to create innovative new programs they hope will spread to other states as childcare expenses force some parents out of the workforce.

“The system we have right now just does not work,” Sen. Kristen McDonald Rivet (D-MI) said.

Democratic New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham says an influx of federal funds creates a huge opportunity. According to the governor, infrastructure money and pandemic relief mean states can spend less on previously planned projects and can use those funds to create childcare initiatives.

“We’ve done nearly 40% raises in salaries, particularly for early childhood education,” Lujan Grisham said.

In Colorado, lawmakers made universal pre-K a reality.

“It opens up next month, so we are so excited we already have 30,000 families that have signed up,” Sen. Janet Buckner (D-CO) said.

One idea that several states are already employing is creating a secretary position or a government department that’s dedicated solely to the issue of affordable quality childcare.

Officials say affordable childcare brings parents back into the workforce, helps businesses and the economy – which is what propelled Michigan to create the Tri-Share program.

“Basically, employers, the state and families each pay a third of the childcare costs,” McDonald Rivet explained. “It brings business to the table to solve problems they have, which is a lack of workforce.”

Lujan Grisham recommends that states ensure any improvements to the childcare industry are permanent.

“In New Mexico, it’s a constitutional right to childcare and early childhood care,” Lujan Grisham said.