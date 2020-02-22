Super Tuesday countdown: Texas may be a make-or-break for 2020 Democratic candidates

Washington-DC

by: Russell Falcon, Anna Wiernicki, and Nexstar

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — Democratic candidates are gearing up for their biggest battle yet: Super Tuesday.

Fourteen states hold primaries on March 3, including the nation’s two most populous states — Texas and California. Texas has 228 delegates alone.

Democratic strategist Paul Bell says a big win in Texas could catapult a candidate to the Democratic nomination for president.

“It’s incredibly important, and you already see candidates that are out there, they’ve been out there for a long time now, Sanders is doing a rally this weekend actually in El Paso,” said Bell.

Anthony Lamorena with the Conservative think-tank “R Street Institute” says former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg has made Texas a priority. Bloomberg’s team announced his campaign will host 285 events this weekend in the Lone Star State.

“Michael Bloomberg is really owning the ground he has about 160 paid staffers throughout the state and 17 offices that he has opened,” said Lamorena.

He says Texas is big and expensive, so candidates are forced to make tough decisions as to where to allocate their resources — and the Democrats who aren’t leading the primary polls have shifted their focus elsewhere.

“I think that’s why you’re starting to see Senators Klobuchar, Mayor Pete, struggling to invest in the state and focus on smaller states,” said Lamorena.

Early voting in Texas starts Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

EPA Rollback

Thumbnail for the video titled "EPA Rollback"

Worker Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Worker Safety"

Minot Jazz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Jazz"

Taco Feliz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Taco Feliz"

Northern Plains

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northern Plains"

Pharmacy Renovations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pharmacy Renovations"

Crazy Cravings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crazy Cravings"

Hockey Arena

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hockey Arena"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Ice Chips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Chips"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/21"

Cederstrom Retires

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cederstrom Retires"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/21"

Friday Forecast: Another sunny day with even warmer highs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Forecast: Another sunny day with even warmer highs"

FURRY FRIDAY: MEET BOULDER THE CAT

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIDAY: MEET BOULDER THE CAT"

Skull Breaker Challenge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Skull Breaker Challenge"

Arrest in Double Stabbing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arrest in Double Stabbing"

Bismarck Double Stabbing Noon Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Double Stabbing Noon Update"

Custer Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Custer Park"

Fight over Mineral Rights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fight over Mineral Rights"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge