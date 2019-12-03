Supreme Court weighing gun rights case

Washington-DC

by: Morgan Wright

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC (NEXSTAR) — While gun safety advocates and gun rights supporters rallied on the steps of the US Supreme Court Monday, the justices inside heard a case that could impact how states and cities can regulate firearms.

The case is the first major second amendment case to go before a high court in a decade and centers around a New York City gun law which regulated the transport of guns outside gun owners’ homes.

NYC repealed the ordinance when it was challenged in court. However, fun advocates took the case all the way to the US Supreme Court in hopes for a landmark ruling against state and city regulation of firearms.

Lawmakers in support of local regulations like Congressman Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) said, “We have a right to protect ourselves and our communities and the Supreme Court needs to hear from us.”

Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said the regulations make the cities safer.

Gun safety advocates of the Brady Campaign say gun regulations at the state and city level across the nation could possibly be struck down.

“Ultimately we want the court to uphold reasonable interpretations that ensure that things like background checks, extreme risk laws, that have now been enacted in 17 states and the District of Columbia and indeed an assault weapons ban can be upheld,” said Kris Brown, President of the Brady Campaign.

Paul Clement, who represented New York Rifle and Pistol Association argued back, “This is part and parcel of the kind of regulations that have no basis in text, history, or tradition and should not be upheld consistent with second amendment.”

A decision is expected by late June.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Women's BBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Women's BBall"

Boys Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys Hockey"

Monday, December 2nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, December 2nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Non-oilfield Jobs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Non-oilfield Jobs"

GivingTuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "GivingTuesday"

Walking on Ice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walking on Ice"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Census Workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Census Workers"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Holiday Phone Charity

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Phone Charity"

Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/2"

A Quiet Week Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Quiet Week Ahead"

UMary Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Basketball"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Smart Watch Data

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smart Watch Data"

Winter Heart Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter Heart Health"

Tow Ride Along

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tow Ride Along"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-1-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-1-19"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge