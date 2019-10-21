Texan Democrat Henry Cuellar not sold on Trump impeachment just yet

Washington-DC

by: Russell Falcon, Nexstar, and Anna Wiernicki

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — As the House moves forward with its impeachment inquiry, the two parties are predictably at odds.

Most Republicans accuse Democrats of inventing reasons to attack President Trump and most Democrats seem ready to vote for impeachment. 

But one Texan is undecided.

Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar says he wants to take a look at all the facts first.

There are already some people who said “Impeach him,” and there are people who are saying “Don’t impeach him.” There has to be a review of the facts, of the evidence, of the testimony, before anyone can make a decision.”

The impeachment inquiry will continue this week where more witnesses are expected to testify. None of those hearings will be open to the public.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

