‘Tired of being divided’: Garth Brooks to sing at Biden inaugural

Rep. Nancy Mace of SC also calling for national unity

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Garth Brooks is calling for national unity. So is freshman Congresswoman Nancy Mace of South Carolina, who had been a strong supporter of President Trump.

Both neither of them — and many others — think national unity will be easy to achieve.

Brooks, a country singer with a string of hits and plenty of awards, announced he will perform at the swearing-in ceremony of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

“I want to spend the next 10 years of my life not divided. I’m so tired of being divided,” Brooks said. He said he will sing “at a celebration, on an honorable day in this country, where the new president takes over. It’s a beautiful day.”

Mace is one of the Republican lawmakers who said unity will require speaking up for what’s right, even if it’s hard.

“We have reconciliation that needs to happen within our party. We need to rebuild the Republican Party. We need to rebuild our own country,” she said. “How do we hold a president accountable that put all of our lives at risk?”

Mace said it is time for a change.

“I want to be a new voice for the Republican Party and that’s one of the reasons I’ve spoken up so strongly against the president, against these QAnon conspiracy theories that led us in a constitutional crisis,” she said. “It’s just wrong and we’ve got to put a stop to it.”

Unlike many House Republicans, Mace did not vote to reject the election results because she said Joe Biden won the election fairly — a fact the courts have confirmed in dozens of cases.

