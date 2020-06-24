Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 5

Titus: ‘Trump using pandemic to go after immigrants’

Washington-DC

President Trump signed executive order suspending new work visas

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — President Trump issued an executive order this week suspending new work visas in a wide variety of categories, from high-skilled tech industry workers to low skilled seasonal workers.

Critics include business leaders and CEOs who say the visa restrictions will actually slow growth and job creation.

But Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan said the action is designed to preserve American jobs for Americans.

“It makes sense that as we are at this historic unemployment rate that we’re in, and we’re trying to restart the economy that we do take a look at that, from a global perspective,” Morgan said. “We’re seeing COVID increase outside our borders.”

Nevada Democrat Dina Titus said that’s just an excuse.

“Again Donald Trump is now using the COVID virus pandemic to go after immigrants,” she said.

The new rules are like a “not welcome sign” for the brightest around the world, such as “highly educated engineers,” she said.

Many business leaders oppose the changes and warn the move may backfire and slow economic growth because there aren’t enough properly trained Americans to fill these jobs that range from tech workers to professors.

The US Chamber of Commerce said in a statement the new restrictions will push investment and economic activity abroad.

Microsoft President Brad Smith said immigrants play a vital role at Microsoft and support the country’s critical infrastructure.

The Trump Administration said there will not be exceptions for hospitality industry visas like the ones previously used to hire employees for Trump hotel and golf properties.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/24"

What the Saharan dust plume means for the United States

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Saharan dust plume means for the United States"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/24"

Bismarck Bull Moose Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bull Moose Baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Reporting Sexual Assault

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reporting Sexual Assault"

Pet Database

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pet Database"

Pool sales Surge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pool sales Surge"

Tribal Lands Webinar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribal Lands Webinar"

Crime Report

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime Report"

Minot Metros Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Metros Baseball"

Silver Linings Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Silver Linings Day"

Badlands Big Sticks Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badlands Big Sticks Baseball"

Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Missionary Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missionary Project"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23"

Boy Awarded

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boy Awarded"

Cowboy Hall of Fame

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cowboy Hall of Fame"

Water Issue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water Issue"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss