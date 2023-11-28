WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — A tribute service honoring the life of first lady Rosalynn Carter will take place Tuesday at Emory University in Atlanta.

Among those expected to attend the service is her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, who is currently in hospice care.

“The fact that everything they did, they did together in such a collective way of being supportive of each other is just indicative of a 77-year marriage,” said Paige Alexander, CEO of the Carter Center.

“She’s not just his wife, but she’s a force to be reckoned with herself.”

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are also set to be among the guests attending the service.

“The president and the first lady certainly look forward to being there and to offering, you know, offering their condolences,” said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

All of the living former first ladies — Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush, Michelle Obama, and Melania Trump — are set to attend.

Carter died on Nov. 19 at the age of 96.

Three days of tributes for the former first lady began Monday, with past and present members of the Carters’ Secret Service detail accompanying her casket from a medical center in Sumter County, Georgia.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held at Carter’s alma mater, Georgia Southwestern State University, to honor one of her many contributions, advocating for the millions of unpaid caregivers in U.S. households.

The family’s motorcade then traveled to Atlanta, where Carter will lie in repose at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Center Monday night.

The White House is honoring the former first lady with flags flying at half-staff and a mourning drape hanging over her portrait.

Carter will be laid to rest Wednesday in her hometown of Plains, Georgia. Her burial is private.

Jessi Turnure contributed to this report.