Trump announces plan to fight COVID-19 at nursing homes

Washington-DC

by: Raquel Martin

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Donald Trump on Thursday announced steps to help combat coronavirus in nursing homes across the country.

The AARP says the federal government and states have not done enough to help, saying 10,000 seniors in nursing homes have already died of the virus.

“How many more will die until we take action?” demanded Elaine Ryan of the AARP, which advocates for seniors. “These are the most vulnerable people in America. … They need our help.”

She said a fourth coronavirus response package from Congress should include more resources for nursing homes, including personal protection equipment, and require them to share more information with patients’ families about what’s going on.

“They are shut off from information and contact with their loved ones,” Ryan said. “Lives depend on action now.”

On Thursday, with Congress out of session and weeks away from taking any action, Trump signed an executive order on the matter, telling the Federal Emergency Management Agency to send PPE to all 15,400 Medicaid- and Medicare-eligible nursing homes in the country. New rules will require nursing homes to report all cases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and make them public.

“And finally, to ensure that our nursing homes are prepared for any future outbreaks, we’re announcing the Coronavirus Commission for Safety and Quality in Nursing Homes,” Trump said.

The commission, which will convene in May, will be made up of federal and state health officials, industry leaders, patient advocates and families.

The AARP says it is still reviewing the president’s latest actions and is urging Congress to act regardless.

“AARP is calling on Congress to act quickly on a number of pressing needs, including protecting residents of nursing homes and other care facilities, expanding food assistance for the most vulnerable, and helping state and local government close budget gaps,” Nancy LeaMond, AARP executive vice president and chief advocacy and engagement officer, said.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., said that when Congress reconvenes, it should pass a plan to give nursing home caregivers better pay.

“We need to give them the hazard pay that they need,” she said.

The Senate is scheduled to return to the Capitol next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/30"

Coal Documentary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coal Documentary"

Powerball Winner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Powerball Winner"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/30"

Where to report severe weather damage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Where to report severe weather damage"

How do you shelter with others during a pandemic?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How do you shelter with others during a pandemic?"

Dave Holder breaks down the structure of a supercell thunderstorm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dave Holder breaks down the structure of a supercell thunderstorm"

What's the difference between a Severe Thunderstorm Warning and a Watch?

Thumbnail for the video titled "What's the difference between a Severe Thunderstorm Warning and a Watch?"

Tom Schrader walks you through the best places to seek shelter inside your home.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom Schrader walks you through the best places to seek shelter inside your home."

How is a tornado rated and who makes that decision?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How is a tornado rated and who makes that decision?"

Why you shouldn't take severe thunderstorm wind for granted.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why you shouldn't take severe thunderstorm wind for granted."

Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/30

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/30"

Thursday forecast: Some of the hottest temperatures so far this year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday forecast: Some of the hottest temperatures so far this year"

Century Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Softball"

Massage Therapists

Thumbnail for the video titled "Massage Therapists"

College Money CARES Act

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Money CARES Act"

Bismarck Heroes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Heroes"

Medical Trials

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medical Trials"

COVID Attacks

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID Attacks"

Ag Assistance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ag Assistance"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge