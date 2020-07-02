Trump: ‘Crisis handled’; Schumer: ‘He’s ignoring reality’

Washington-DC

Unemployment rate dips to 11%

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — After a better than expected June jobs reports, President Donald Trump said he’s optimistic.

“The crisis is being handled,” Trump said. “Our economy is roaring back, it’s coming back extremely strong.”

The US economy added 4.8 million jobs and the unemployment rate dropped to 11%.

But health experts, some governors, and Democrats on Capitol Hill are worried about a different set of numbers – the spiking number of COVID cases around the country.

On Wednesday, the US recorded 50,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day. Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Trump is claiming victory too soon.

“He’s ignoring reality completely,” Schumer said. “The June jobs report showed modest growth, but we know that conditions have worsened since the survey was completed in the middle of the month.”

The Kaiser Family Foundation classified 31 states as new coronavirus hotspots during the last 2 weeks of June. Now, a growing number of states are either closing businesses again or pausing plans to reopen them.

“We should not look at the public health endeavors as being an obstruction to opening up,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said. “We should look at it as a vehicle to opening up.”

Fauci made it clear to lawmakers that the future of jobs and the economy depends on Americans taking action to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

DJGA Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "DJGA Golf"

Travel Plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Travel Plans"

PPP Extension

Thumbnail for the video titled "PPP Extension"

Vision Zero

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vision Zero"

Update on Grape Experiments

Thumbnail for the video titled "Update on Grape Experiments"

Fraternal Order of Police

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fraternal Order of Police"

Police Complaints

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Complaints"

Licenses for Kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Licenses for Kids"

Mandan Parade & Corso

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Parade & Corso"

Tom's Thursday #OneMinuteForecast 7/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom's Thursday #OneMinuteForecast 7/2"

isaak Motion

Thumbnail for the video titled "isaak Motion"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/2"

Fourth of July Symphony Spectacular with the BMSO

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fourth of July Symphony Spectacular with the BMSO"

Thursday's forecast: Increasing clouds with afternoon storms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's forecast: Increasing clouds with afternoon storms"

NDC JULY 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC JULY 2"

Golf Talk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Talk"

Roller Rink Night

Thumbnail for the video titled "Roller Rink Night"

Ride Along with New K9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ride Along with New K9"

Donating his Pay Raise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Donating his Pay Raise"

Smokey the Bear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smokey the Bear"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss