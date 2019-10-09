Trump gives Medal of Freedom to former Attorney General Edwin Meese

Washington-DC

by: Brie Jackson

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — President Trump presented the Medal of Freedom to former Attorney General Edwin Meese on Tuesday. The 87-year-old served as attorney general during the Reagan administration.

Meese was known as President Ronald Reagan’s right hand man. On Tuesday he stood with President Trump to receive the nation’s highest civilian honor.

“I couldn’t be happy or more grateful to any person than for what you’ve given us here today,” Meese said.

Meese served as the 75th United States Attorney General and led efforts to reduce crime. The White House praised Meese for helping to rebuild the Republican Party.

“He was a star. Ed was among President Reagan’s closest advisors as the administration implemented tax cuts, a dramatic defense build up,” Trump said.

President Trump also credited Meese with helping to craft policy that helped end the Cold War. But Meese’s tenure as attorney general was clouded by controversy. He testified on Capitol Hill as lawmakers investigated weapons sales used to fund anti-community Nicaraguan rebels in the Iran-Contra affair.

Meese later resigned, but continued to serve as a strong conservative voice through his work with think tanks.

Decades late, Meese was grateful to return to the White House. 

“I can’t do anything other than thank and praise God for the opportunities and blessings I’ve received over the course of my life,” Meese said.

A lifetime of service recognized with the Medal of Freedom.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

High School Volleyball Oct. 8

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball Oct. 8"

Grant Awarded

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant Awarded"

Lung Illness Death Cases Rise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lung Illness Death Cases Rise"

Your Tuesday Evening One Minute Forecast 10/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Tuesday Evening One Minute Forecast 10/8"

HS Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Tennis"

HS Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Volleyball"

HS Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Football"

Greta

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greta"

Pet Boarding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pet Boarding"

Williston 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston 1"

Fire Open House

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire Open House"

Halloween House

Thumbnail for the video titled "Halloween House"

Adaptive Gaming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Adaptive Gaming"

Car Snow Prep

Thumbnail for the video titled "Car Snow Prep"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Your Tuesday Afternoon One Minute Forecast 10/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Tuesday Afternoon One Minute Forecast 10/8"

Tuesday, October 8th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, October 8th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder"

High School Volleyball Oct. 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball Oct. 7"

Fire Safety Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire Safety Week"

Amber's Monday Evening One Minute Forecast 10/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Evening One Minute Forecast 10/7"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge